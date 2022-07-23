Chapter 9, Problem 71d
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. P or Sn
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Br or Bi
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. b. Na or Rb
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or At
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb d. Ga or Ge
Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.
For each element, predict where the 'jump' occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, or the third and fourth?) a. Be b. N c. O d. Li