- Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.115 M RbOH with 0.100 M HCl. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH d. the pH at the equivalence point e. the pH after adding 5.0 mL of acid beyond the equivalence point
Problem 75
Problem 75b
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.115 M RbOH with 0.100 M HCl. Determine each quantity. b. the volume of added acid required to reach the equivalence point
Problem 77b
Consider the titration of a 20.0-mL sample of 0.105 M HC2H3O2 with 0.125 M NaOH. Determine each quantity. b. the volume of added base required to reach the equivalence point
Problem 78c
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: 10 mL.
Problem 78d
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: equivalence point.
Problem 78e
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: one-half equivalence point.
Problem 78g
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: 25 mL.
Problem 79a
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH
Problem 79c
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. c. the pH at 5.0 mL of added acid
Problem 79e
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. e. the pH at the equivalence point
Problem 80a
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 0 mL.
Problem 80b
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 10 mL.
Problem 80d
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: equivalence point.
Problem 80e
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: one-half equivalence.
Problem 80f
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 40 mL.
Problem 80g
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 50 mL.
Problem 80h
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 0 mL, 10 mL, 20 mL, equivalence point, one-half equivalence point, 40 mL, 50 mL. Sketch the titration curve.
Problem 81a
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak acids, both titrated with 0.100 M NaOH.
(i) Which acid solution is more concentrated?
Problem 81b
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak acids, both titrated with 0.100 M NaOH.
(ii) Which acid has the larger Ka?
Problem 82
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak bases, both titrated with 0.100 M HCl. (a)
(b)
(ii) Which base has the larger Kb?
Problem 83
A 0.229-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid is titrated with 0.112 M NaOH. The resulting titration curve is shown here. Determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid.
- Is a 0.446-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid titrated with 0.105 M KOH resulting in a titration curve sufficient to determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid?
Problem 84
Problem 85
A 20.0-mL sample of 0.115 M sulfurous acid (H2SO3) solution is titrated with 0.1014 M KOH. At what added volume of base solution does each equivalence point occur?
Problem 87
Methyl red has a pKa of 5.0 and is red in its acid form and yellow in its basic form. If several drops of this indicator are placed in a 25.0-mL sample of 0.100 M HCl, what color will the solution appear? If 0.100 M NaOH is slowly added to the HCl sample, in what pH range will the indicator change color?
- Phenolphthalein has a pKa of 9.7. It is colorless in its acid form and pink in its basic form. For each of the following pH values, determine whether [In-] > [HIn] and predict the color of a phenolphthalein solution: a. pH = 2.0 b. pH = 5.0 c. pH = 8.0 d. pH = 11.0
Problem 88
Problem 89
Referring to Table 18.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each acid with a strong base. a. HF
Problem 90a
Referring to Table 17.1, pick an indicator for use in the titration of each base with a strong acid. a. CH3NH2
Problem 91a
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. a. BaSO4
Problem 91b
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. b. PbBr2
Problem 91c
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
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