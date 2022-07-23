Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 80e
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 18, Problem 80e

A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: one-half equivalence.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us at the half equivalence point, what is the ph of the thai tradition of 15 mL of 0.183 moller aniline with 0.15 moller nitric acid. So because this is a week based strong acid titillation, the ph at one half the equivalence point is the P. K. A. Of the conjugate acid of the week based solution. The ph equals P K. A. Equals negative log of K A. Equals negative log. The kb of an ailing Equals 3. Times 10 to the -10. The K. A equals the kw, divided by the kb. K. A Equals one times 10 To the -14, divided by 3.8 times To the negative Equals 2.631, 6 times 10 To the -5. So our P. K. A equals negative log of 2. times 10 To the negative 5th Equals 4.58. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 10 mL.

470
views
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 20 mL.

356
views
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: equivalence point.

1863
views
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 40 mL.

1123
views
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 50 mL.

332
views
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 0 mL, 10 mL, 20 mL, equivalence point, one-half equivalence point, 40 mL, 50 mL. Sketch the titration curve.

293
views