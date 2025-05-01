Problem 125

In analytical chemistry, bases used for titrations must often be standardized; that is, their concentration must be precisely determined. Standardization of sodium hydroxide solutions can be accomplished by titrating potassium hydrogen phthalate (KHC 8 H 4 O 4 ), also known as KHP, with the NaOH solution to be standardized. b. The titration of 0.5527 g of KHP required 25.87 mL of an NaOH solution to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the NaOH solution?