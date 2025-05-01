Problem 56b
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. b.155.0 mL of 0.15 M NH3 ; 155.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl
Problem 56c
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. c. 225.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3 ; 250.0 mL of 0.15 M NH4Cl
Problem 56d
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. d. 150.0 mL of 0.15 M HCl; 135.0 mL of 0.25 M NaOH
Problem 57a
Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).
a. What is the pH of blood plasma?
Problem 57c
Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).
c. Given the volume from part (b), what mass of NaOH can be neutralized before the pH rises above 7.8?
Problem 58
The fluids within cells are buffered by H2PO4- and HPO42- . b. Could a buffer system employing H3PO4 as the weak acid and H2PO4- as the weak base be used as a buffer system within cells? Explain.
Problem 62
Which buffer system is the best choice to create a buffer with pH = 9.00? For the best system, calculate the ratio of the masses of the buffer components required to make the buffer. HF/KF HNO2/KNO2 NH3/NH4Cl HClO/KClO
Problem 63a
A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. a. 250 mg NaOH
Problem 63c
A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. c. 1.25 g HBr
Problem 63d
A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. d. 1.35 g HI
Problem 64
A 1.0-L buffer solution is 0.125 M in HNO2 and 0.145 M in NaNO2. Determine the concentrations of HNO2 and NaNO2 after the addition of each substance: a. 1.5 g HCl b. 1.5 g NaOH c. 1.5 g HI
Problem 67a
The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of monoprotic acids, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong base.
(i) What is the approximate pH at the equivalence point of each curve?
Problem 67b
The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of monoprotic acids, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong base.
(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong acid and which one to the titration of the weak acid?
- Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. a. What is the volume of added base at the equivalence point for each titration?
Problem 68
Problem 68b
Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. b. Is the pH at the equivalence point for each titration acidic, basic, or neutral?
Problem 68c
Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?
Problem 68d
Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH.
d. Sketch each titration curve.
Problem 69a
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. a. What is the volume of added acid at the equivalence point for each titration?
Problem 69b
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. b. Is the pH at the equivalence point for each titration acidic, basic, or neutral?
Problem 69c
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?
Problem 69d
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. d. Sketch each titration curve.
Problem 70b
The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of bases, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong acid.
(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong base and which one to the weak base?
Problem 71c
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid with a strong base and answer each question.
c. At what volume of added base does pH = pKa?
Problem 71d
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid with a strong base and answer each question.
d. At what volume of added base is the pH calculated by working an equilibrium problem based on the concentration and Kb of the conjugate base?
Problem 72c
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak base with a strong acid and answer each question.
c. At what volume of added acid does pH = 14 - pKb?
Problem 72d
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak base with a strong acid and answer each question.
d. At what volume of added acid is the pH calculated by working an equilibrium problem based on the concentration and Ka of the conjugate acid?
Problem 73a
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH
Problem 73b
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. b. the volume of added base required to reach the equivalence point
Problem 73c
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. c. the pH at 10.0 mL of added base
Problem 73e
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. e. the pH after adding 5.0 mL of base beyond the equivalence point
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
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