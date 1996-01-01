2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on Mendel's experiment, what is/are the resulting genotypes of F2 progeny if we cross true breeding pea plants of different phenotypes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
homozygous dominant
B
homozygous recessive
C
heterozygous
D
all options are correct