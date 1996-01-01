2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In cattles, the polled (absence of horn) condition is dominant over horned, and the coat color is controlled by two codominant alleles. The genotype RR produces red coat color, RW produces roan, and WW produces white. A dairy farmer crossed a PpRW bull with a ppWW cow. What is the probability that the offspring of this cross will be polled white?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
1/4
C
1/2
D
3/4