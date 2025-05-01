Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many nuclear divisions occur during meiosis? Two nuclear divisions occur during meiosis.

How many chromosomes are at the end of meiosis I? At the end of meiosis I, each cell has half the original chromosome number (haploid), with chromosomes consisting of two sister chromatids.

How do meiosis I and meiosis II differ? Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes and reduces chromosome number; meiosis II separates sister chromatids.

How many cells form at the end of meiosis II? At the end of meiosis II, four cells form.

Three cells undergo meiosis. How many haploid cells are produced? Three cells undergoing meiosis produce twelve haploid cells (3 x 4 = 12).

How many divisions are in meiosis? There are two divisions in meiosis.