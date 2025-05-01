Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What describes meiosis II in humans? Meiosis II in humans separates sister chromatids, resulting in four haploid cells.

What happens during prophase of meiosis I? During prophase of meiosis I, chromatin condenses, homologous chromosomes pair (synapsis), and crossing over occurs.

Where does meiosis occur? Meiosis occurs in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes.

Do sister chromatids separate during meiosis I? No, sister chromatids separate during meiosis II.

During meiosis, when does crossing over occur? Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis.

When do the centromeres divide in meiosis? Centromeres divide during Anaphase II of meiosis.