What happens in telophase II of meiosis? In telophase II of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces four haploid cells. During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate? Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis. What happens in anaphase II of meiosis? In anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids are separated and move toward opposite poles. Where does meiosis occur? Meiosis occurs in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes. When do sister chromatids separate during meiosis? Sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis. How many times do cells divide during meiosis? Cells divide twice during meiosis. What is the goal of meiosis II? The goal of meiosis II is to separate sister chromatids, resulting in four haploid cells. During what phase of meiosis does crossing over occur? Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis. What happens during metaphase II of meiosis? During metaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids align at the metaphase plate in each haploid cell. During which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur? Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis. Which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur? Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis. What phase does crossing over occur in meiosis? Crossing over occurs in Prophase I of meiosis. In germline cells, when does DNA replicate? DNA replicates during interphase before meiosis begins. When during meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate? Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis. Number of nuclear divisions in meiosis? Meiosis involves two nuclear divisions. What is the result of meiosis II? Meiosis II results in four haploid cells, each with one copy of each chromosome. Meiosis produces ________ daughter cells. Meiosis produces four daughter cells. Do liver cells undergo meiosis? No, liver cells do not undergo meiosis; only germline cells do. What is the end result of meiosis II? The end result of meiosis II is four haploid cells. Homologous chromosomes separate during which phase of meiosis? Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis. At the end of meiosis II, how many cells are there? At the end of meiosis II, there are four cells. How many times do cells divide during meiosis? Cells divide twice during meiosis. What is the product of meiosis? The product of meiosis is four haploid cells. Telophase I meiosis: what occurs? In telophase I of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces two haploid cells. Meiosis results in a change in chromosome number indicated by what? Meiosis reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from a diploid cell. What stage does crossing over occur in meiosis? Crossing over occurs in Prophase I of meiosis. What is the end result of meiosis I? The end result of meiosis I is two haploid cells, each with duplicated chromosomes. What is the result of meiosis? Meiosis results in four genetically unique haploid cells. What is the result of meiosis II? Meiosis II results in four haploid cells, each with one copy of each chromosome. Meiosis produces what? Meiosis produces four haploid cells. How many times do cells divide in meiosis? Cells divide twice in meiosis. The end of meiosis results in cells that are ____ to each other? The end of meiosis results in cells that are genetically unique from each other. What happens in anaphase I of meiosis? In anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes separate and move toward opposite poles. What happens during anaphase II of meiosis? During anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids separate and move toward opposite poles. What is a tetrad in meiosis? A tetrad is a group of four chromatids formed by the pairing of two homologous chromosomes after DNA replication. Where does meiosis take place? Meiosis takes place in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes. Final product of meiosis? The final product of meiosis is four haploid cells. Do sister chromatids separate in meiosis? Yes, sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis. The purpose of meiosis is to produce what? The purpose of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes for sexual reproduction. What type of cells go through meiosis? Germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes, go through meiosis.
Meiosis quiz #5
