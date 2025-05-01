Skip to main content
Back

Meiosis quiz #5

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What happens in telophase II of meiosis?
    In telophase II of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces four haploid cells.
  • During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis.
  • What happens in anaphase II of meiosis?
    In anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids are separated and move toward opposite poles.
  • Where does meiosis occur?
    Meiosis occurs in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes.
  • When do sister chromatids separate during meiosis?
    Sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.
  • How many times do cells divide during meiosis?
    Cells divide twice during meiosis.
  • What is the goal of meiosis II?
    The goal of meiosis II is to separate sister chromatids, resulting in four haploid cells.
  • During what phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis.
  • What happens during metaphase II of meiosis?
    During metaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids align at the metaphase plate in each haploid cell.
  • During which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis.
  • Which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis.
  • What phase does crossing over occur in meiosis?
    Crossing over occurs in Prophase I of meiosis.
  • In germline cells, when does DNA replicate?
    DNA replicates during interphase before meiosis begins.
  • When during meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis.
  • Number of nuclear divisions in meiosis?
    Meiosis involves two nuclear divisions.
  • What is the result of meiosis II?
    Meiosis II results in four haploid cells, each with one copy of each chromosome.
  • Meiosis produces ________ daughter cells.
    Meiosis produces four daughter cells.
  • Do liver cells undergo meiosis?
    No, liver cells do not undergo meiosis; only germline cells do.
  • What is the end result of meiosis II?
    The end result of meiosis II is four haploid cells.
  • Homologous chromosomes separate during which phase of meiosis?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis.
  • At the end of meiosis II, how many cells are there?
    At the end of meiosis II, there are four cells.
  • How many times do cells divide during meiosis?
    Cells divide twice during meiosis.
  • What is the product of meiosis?
    The product of meiosis is four haploid cells.
  • Telophase I meiosis: what occurs?
    In telophase I of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces two haploid cells.
  • Meiosis results in a change in chromosome number indicated by what?
    Meiosis reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from a diploid cell.
  • What stage does crossing over occur in meiosis?
    Crossing over occurs in Prophase I of meiosis.
  • What is the end result of meiosis I?
    The end result of meiosis I is two haploid cells, each with duplicated chromosomes.
  • What is the result of meiosis?
    Meiosis results in four genetically unique haploid cells.
  • What is the result of meiosis II?
    Meiosis II results in four haploid cells, each with one copy of each chromosome.
  • Meiosis produces what?
    Meiosis produces four haploid cells.
  • How many times do cells divide in meiosis?
    Cells divide twice in meiosis.
  • The end of meiosis results in cells that are ____ to each other?
    The end of meiosis results in cells that are genetically unique from each other.
  • What happens in anaphase I of meiosis?
    In anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes separate and move toward opposite poles.
  • What happens during anaphase II of meiosis?
    During anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids separate and move toward opposite poles.
  • What is a tetrad in meiosis?
    A tetrad is a group of four chromatids formed by the pairing of two homologous chromosomes after DNA replication.
  • Where does meiosis take place?
    Meiosis takes place in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes.
  • Final product of meiosis?
    The final product of meiosis is four haploid cells.
  • Do sister chromatids separate in meiosis?
    Yes, sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.
  • The purpose of meiosis is to produce what?
    The purpose of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes for sexual reproduction.
  • What type of cells go through meiosis?
    Germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes, go through meiosis.