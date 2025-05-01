Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What happens in telophase II of meiosis? In telophase II of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces four haploid cells.

During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate? Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis.

What happens in anaphase II of meiosis? In anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids are separated and move toward opposite poles.

Where does meiosis occur? Meiosis occurs in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes.

When do sister chromatids separate during meiosis? Sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.

How many times do cells divide during meiosis? Cells divide twice during meiosis.