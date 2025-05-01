Skip to main content
Meiosis quiz #6

  • Purpose of meiosis II?
    The purpose of meiosis II is to separate sister chromatids, resulting in four haploid cells.
  • What is the final result of meiosis?
    The final result of meiosis is four genetically unique haploid cells.
  • When does crossing over occur in meiosis I?
    Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis I.
  • The process of meiosis produces what?
    The process of meiosis produces four haploid cells.
  • What happens in metaphase I of meiosis?
    In metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.
  • Which are produced as a result of meiosis?
    Haploid gametes are produced as a result of meiosis.
  • In which stage of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis.
  • During meiosis, DNA must replicate twice.
    False. DNA replicates once before meiosis begins.
  • A unique event in meiosis I is?
    A unique event in meiosis I is crossing over between homologous chromosomes.
  • What happens during telophase I in meiosis?
    During telophase I in meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces two haploid cells.
  • How many rounds of division occur in meiosis?
    Two rounds of division occur in meiosis.
  • During which phase of meiosis is the chromosome number reduced?
    Chromosome number is reduced during Anaphase I of meiosis.
  • What happens to the chromosome number during meiosis?
    The chromosome number is reduced by half during meiosis.
  • How many daughter cells are produced by meiosis?
    Meiosis produces four daughter cells.
  • How many divisions occur during meiosis?
    Two divisions occur during meiosis.
  • Meiosis location in body?
    Meiosis occurs in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes.
  • What is the goal of meiosis I?
    The goal of meiosis I is to separate homologous chromosomes and reduce the chromosome number by half.
  • What happens during metaphase II of meiosis?
    During metaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids align at the metaphase plate in each haploid cell.
  • What type of cells does meiosis make?
    Meiosis makes haploid gametes, such as sperm and egg cells.
  • Sister chromatids separate during which phase of meiosis?
    Sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.
  • The process of meiosis results in what?
    The process of meiosis results in four genetically unique haploid cells.
  • An important result of meiosis is that?
    An important result of meiosis is the production of genetically diverse haploid gametes.
  • What happens during metaphase I of meiosis?
    During metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.
