Purpose of meiosis II? The purpose of meiosis II is to separate sister chromatids, resulting in four haploid cells.

What is the final result of meiosis? The final result of meiosis is four genetically unique haploid cells.

When does crossing over occur in meiosis I? Crossing over occurs during Prophase I of meiosis I.

The process of meiosis produces what? The process of meiosis produces four haploid cells.

What happens in metaphase I of meiosis? In metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.

Crossing over happens during which phase of meiosis? Crossing over happens during Prophase I of meiosis.