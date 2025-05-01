Skip to main content
Meiosis quiz #7

  • When do spindle fibers form in meiosis?
    Spindle fibers form during prophase of both meiosis I and meiosis II.
  • What happens during metaphase I of meiosis?
    During metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.
  • How does a tetrad form in prophase I of meiosis?
    A tetrad forms in prophase I when homologous chromosomes pair up after DNA replication, resulting in four chromatids.
  • When do the sister chromatids separate in meiosis?
    Sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.
  • Meiosis end result?
    The end result of meiosis is four haploid cells.
  • What happens in prophase II of meiosis II?
    In prophase II of meiosis II, chromosomes condense and spindle fibers begin to form in each haploid cell.
  • One full cycle of meiosis produces what?
    One full cycle of meiosis produces four haploid cells.
  • Daughter cells in meiosis are ___.
    Daughter cells in meiosis are haploid and genetically unique.
  • The four daughter cells produced in meiosis are?
    The four daughter cells produced in meiosis are haploid and genetically unique.
  • What happens in cytokinesis II of meiosis?
    In cytokinesis II of meiosis, the cytoplasm divides, resulting in four haploid cells.
  • Telophase I in meiosis: what occurs?
    In telophase I of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces two haploid cells.
  • In what type of cells does meiosis occur?
    Meiosis occurs in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes.
  • Telophase II meiosis: what occurs?
    In telophase II of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces four haploid cells.
  • During what phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis.
  • End result of meiosis II?
    The end result of meiosis II is four haploid cells.
  • Do sister chromatids separate in meiosis I or II?
    Sister chromatids separate in meiosis II.
  • How many times does meiosis divide?
    Meiosis divides twice.
  • The phase of meiosis in which chromatids separate?
    Chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.
  • During which stage of meiosis do the homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during Anaphase I of meiosis.
  • Which phase of meiosis separates homologous chromosomes?
    Anaphase I separates homologous chromosomes.
  • In which activity does meiosis play a role?
    Meiosis plays a role in sexual reproduction by producing gametes.
  • Which statement best summarizes the importance of meiosis to reproduction?
    Meiosis is important for reproduction because it produces haploid gametes and increases genetic diversity.
  • Which phase occurs before meiosis?
    Interphase occurs before meiosis.
  • What is PMAT in meiosis?
    PMAT refers to the sequence of phases: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase, which occur in both meiosis I and II.
  • What is the final product of meiosis?
    The final product of meiosis is four haploid cells.
  • What happens in meiosis telophase I?
    In telophase I of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces two haploid cells.
  • What phase of meiosis do chromatids separate?
    Chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.
  • What happens during metaphase I of meiosis?
    During metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.
  • What occurs during meiosis II?
    During meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated, resulting in four haploid cells.
  • What happens in anaphase II of meiosis?
    In anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids separate and move toward opposite poles.