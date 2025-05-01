Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

When do spindle fibers form in meiosis? Spindle fibers form during prophase of both meiosis I and meiosis II.

What happens during metaphase I of meiosis? During metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.

How does a tetrad form in prophase I of meiosis? A tetrad forms in prophase I when homologous chromosomes pair up after DNA replication, resulting in four chromatids.

What stage of meiosis does crossing over occur? Crossing over occurs in Prophase I of meiosis.

When do the sister chromatids separate in meiosis? Sister chromatids separate during Anaphase II of meiosis.

Meiosis end result? The end result of meiosis is four haploid cells.