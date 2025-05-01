Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What cells undergo meiosis? Germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes, undergo meiosis.

What is telophase I in meiosis? Telophase I in meiosis is the stage where chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces two haploid cells.

What stage is crossing over in meiosis? Crossing over occurs in Prophase I of meiosis.

What happens during anaphase II of meiosis? During anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids separate and move toward opposite poles.

What is the end product of meiosis? The end product of meiosis is four haploid cells.

What happens to chromosome number in meiosis? The chromosome number is reduced by half during meiosis.