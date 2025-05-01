Skip to main content
Meiosis quiz #8

  • What cells undergo meiosis?
    Germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes, undergo meiosis.
  • What is telophase I in meiosis?
    Telophase I in meiosis is the stage where chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces two haploid cells.
  • What stage is crossing over in meiosis?
    Crossing over occurs in Prophase I of meiosis.
  • What happens during anaphase II of meiosis?
    During anaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids separate and move toward opposite poles.
  • What is the end product of meiosis?
    The end product of meiosis is four haploid cells.
  • What happens to chromosome number in meiosis?
    The chromosome number is reduced by half during meiosis.
  • What happens during metaphase I in meiosis?
    During metaphase I in meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.
  • What is the product of meiosis II?
    The product of meiosis II is four haploid cells.
  • What is the specific purpose of meiosis I?
    The specific purpose of meiosis I is to separate homologous chromosomes and reduce the chromosome number by half.
  • What is the main goal of meiosis?
    The main goal of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes and increase genetic diversity.
  • What happens during metaphase II in meiosis?
    During metaphase II in meiosis, sister chromatids align at the metaphase plate in each haploid cell.
  • What is the specific purpose of meiosis II?
    The specific purpose of meiosis II is to separate sister chromatids, resulting in four haploid cells.
  • What is the purpose of meiosis?
    The purpose of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes for sexual reproduction and increase genetic diversity.
  • What is formed at the end of meiosis?
    At the end of meiosis, four haploid cells are formed.
  • In what types of cells does meiosis occur?
    Meiosis occurs in germline cells, such as those in the ovaries and testes.
  • What is the product of meiosis I?
    The product of meiosis I is two haploid cells, each with duplicated chromosomes.
  • What happens in metaphase I in meiosis?
    In metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.
  • What is the outcome of meiosis I?
    The outcome of meiosis I is two haploid cells, each with duplicated chromosomes.
  • What happens in telophase of meiosis?
    In telophase of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis occurs.
  • What is a tetrad in meiosis?
    A tetrad is a group of four chromatids formed by the pairing of two homologous chromosomes after DNA replication.
  • What is the order of meiosis?
    The order of meiosis is: Prophase I, Metaphase I, Anaphase I, Telophase I, Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, Telophase II.
  • What does telophase I do in meiosis?
    Telophase I in meiosis reforms nuclear membranes and, with cytokinesis, produces two haploid cells.
  • What is the important outcome of meiosis I?
    The important outcome of meiosis I is the reduction of chromosome number by half and the separation of homologous chromosomes.
  • What is the goal of meiosis?
    The goal of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes and increase genetic diversity.
  • What are the phases of meiosis II?
    The phases of meiosis II are: Prophase II, Metaphase II, Anaphase II, and Telophase II.
  • What is the function of meiosis?
    The function of meiosis is to produce haploid gametes and increase genetic diversity.
  • What happens in meiosis during telophase II?
    In telophase II of meiosis, chromosomes reach opposite poles, nuclear membranes reform, and cytokinesis produces four haploid cells.
  • Synapsis occurs during what stage of meiosis?
    Synapsis occurs during Prophase I of meiosis.
