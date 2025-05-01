Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What happens in metaphase II meiosis? In metaphase II of meiosis, sister chromatids align at the metaphase plate in each haploid cell.

What are tetrads in meiosis? Tetrads are groups of four chromatids formed by the pairing of two homologous chromosomes after DNA replication.

What must happen before meiosis can begin? DNA replication must occur during interphase before meiosis can begin.

What are the products of meiosis? The products of meiosis are four haploid cells.

