Which enzyme unzips the DNA double helix? DNA helicase unzips the DNA double helix.

DNA replication begins at a site called the origin of replication. DNA replication begins at the origin of replication.

Why is DNA replication important? DNA replication is important for ensuring genetic continuity during cell division.

What are two enzymes used in DNA replication? DNA helicase and DNA polymerase are two enzymes used in DNA replication.

The three steps required for DNA replication are unwinding, synthesis, and joining fragments. The three steps are unwinding the DNA, synthesizing new strands, and joining Okazaki fragments.

What role does DNA polymerase play in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.