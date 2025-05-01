Back
Which enzyme unzips the DNA double helix? DNA helicase unzips the DNA double helix. DNA replication begins at a site called the origin of replication. DNA replication begins at the origin of replication. Why is DNA replication important? DNA replication is important for ensuring genetic continuity during cell division. What are two enzymes used in DNA replication? DNA helicase and DNA polymerase are two enzymes used in DNA replication. The three steps required for DNA replication are unwinding, synthesis, and joining fragments. The three steps are unwinding the DNA, synthesizing new strands, and joining Okazaki fragments. What role does DNA polymerase play in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the point of DNA replication? The point of DNA replication is to ensure each new cell receives a complete set of genetic information. DNA replication begins at a specific site called the origin of replication. DNA replication begins at the origin of replication. What is the role of helicase in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase. DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase. What is the function of DNA polymerase III? DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands during replication. What is the role of DNA helicase in DNA replication? DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. Which enzyme unzips the DNA? DNA helicase unzips the DNA. Which DNA polymerase proofreads? DNA polymerase proofreads using its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity. Which enzyme unwinds DNA? DNA helicase unwinds DNA. Which DNA polymerase has proofreading activity? DNA polymerase has proofreading activity via its 3' to 5' exonuclease function. Which enzyme unzips DNA? DNA helicase unzips DNA. What is the function of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. Which process produces two copies of the original DNA molecule? DNA replication produces two copies of the original DNA molecule. What is the purpose of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What undergoes DNA replication during interphase? The cell's DNA undergoes replication during interphase. What type of molecule is DNA helicase? DNA helicase is a protein enzyme. What is the role of DNA polymerase during DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the name of the enzyme that unzips DNA? DNA helicase is the enzyme that unzips DNA. What does DNA polymerase do in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. In what stage does DNA replication occur? DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase. What does gyrase do in DNA replication? Gyrase (a type of topoisomerase) relieves supercoiling tension during DNA unwinding. What are the main functions of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the function of DNA helicase? DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What is the function of DNA polymerase III? DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands during replication. What does DNA polymerase III do? DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands during replication. What is the function of a DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. In which direction does DNA polymerase move? DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA in the 5' to 3' direction. What does the enzyme DNA polymerase do? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What does DNA helicase do in DNA replication? DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What does the helicase do in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What is the DNA polymerase function? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What enzyme unzips DNA? DNA helicase unzips DNA. What is DNA polymerase's role in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the function of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
Overview of DNA Replication quiz #3
