Overview of DNA Replication quiz #3

  • Which enzyme unzips the DNA double helix?
    DNA helicase unzips the DNA double helix.
  • DNA replication begins at a site called the origin of replication.
    DNA replication begins at the origin of replication.
  • Why is DNA replication important?
    DNA replication is important for ensuring genetic continuity during cell division.
  • What are two enzymes used in DNA replication?
    DNA helicase and DNA polymerase are two enzymes used in DNA replication.
  • The three steps required for DNA replication are unwinding, synthesis, and joining fragments.
    The three steps are unwinding the DNA, synthesizing new strands, and joining Okazaki fragments.
  • What role does DNA polymerase play in DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • What is the point of DNA replication?
    The point of DNA replication is to ensure each new cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
  • What is the role of helicase in DNA replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
    DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase III?
    DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands during replication.
  • Which DNA polymerase proofreads?
    DNA polymerase proofreads using its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity.
  • Which DNA polymerase has proofreading activity?
    DNA polymerase has proofreading activity via its 3' to 5' exonuclease function.
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • Which process produces two copies of the original DNA molecule?
    DNA replication produces two copies of the original DNA molecule.
  • What undergoes DNA replication during interphase?
    The cell's DNA undergoes replication during interphase.
  • What type of molecule is DNA helicase?
    DNA helicase is a protein enzyme.
  • In what stage does DNA replication occur?
    DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • What does gyrase do in DNA replication?
    Gyrase (a type of topoisomerase) relieves supercoiling tension during DNA unwinding.
  • In which direction does DNA polymerase move?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA in the 5' to 3' direction.
