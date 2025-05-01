Skip to main content
Overview of DNA Replication quiz #4

  • What is the substrate for DNA polymerase?
    The substrate for DNA polymerase is deoxyribonucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs).
  • What is the role of a DNA polymerase?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • What role does helicase play in DNA replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • What is true about the lagging strand during DNA replication?
    The lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in short segments called Okazaki fragments.
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase I?
    DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides.
  • What enzyme is responsible for DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase is responsible for DNA replication.
  • What enzyme unwinds DNA?
    DNA helicase unwinds DNA.
  • What is the role of DNA helicase during DNA replication?
    DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • What enzyme catalyzes DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase catalyzes DNA replication.
  • What does helicase do in DNA replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • What does DNA helicase do?
    DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • What does primase do in DNA replication?
    Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.
  • What does DNA ligase do?
    DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand.
  • In what direction does DNA replicate?
    DNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • What is DNA polymerase?
    DNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • What does DNA gyrase do?
    DNA gyrase (a type of topoisomerase) relieves supercoiling tension during DNA unwinding.
  • In what direction does DNA replication occur?
    DNA replication occurs in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • What is an RNA primer?
    An RNA primer is a short segment of RNA synthesized by primase to initiate DNA synthesis.
  • What is DNA ligase?
    DNA ligase is an enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand.
  • What is the function of DNA ligase?
    DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments to create a continuous DNA strand.
  • What is the function of ligase in DNA replication?
    Ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand.
  • Which enzyme unzips the DNA?
    DNA helicase unzips the DNA.
  • How is base pairing involved in DNA replication?
    Base pairing ensures that complementary nucleotides are added to the new DNA strand, maintaining genetic accuracy.
  • Why does DNA need to replicate before cells divide?
    DNA must replicate before cell division to ensure each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
  • In the process of DNA replication, bonds are broken between which molecules?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases are broken during DNA replication.
  • What is the main goal of DNA replication?
    The main goal is to produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division.