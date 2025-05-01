Back
What is the substrate for DNA polymerase? The substrate for DNA polymerase is deoxyribonucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs). What is the role of a DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What role does helicase play in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What is true about the lagging strand during DNA replication? The lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in short segments called Okazaki fragments. What is the function of DNA polymerase I? DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides. What is the job of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What enzyme is responsible for DNA replication? DNA polymerase is responsible for DNA replication. What are the two functions of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What are two functions of DNA polymerase during replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the job of DNA polymerase in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What enzyme unwinds DNA? DNA helicase unwinds DNA. What is the role of DNA helicase during DNA replication? DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What enzyme catalyzes DNA replication? DNA polymerase catalyzes DNA replication. What is the purpose of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the main function of DNA polymerase? The main function of DNA polymerase is to synthesize new DNA strands. What does helicase do in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What does DNA helicase do? DNA helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What is the role of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What does primase do in DNA replication? Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis. What does DNA ligase do? DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand. What does DNA polymerase do? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. In what direction does DNA replicate? DNA is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction. What is DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What does the polymerase do in DNA replication? Polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is DNA polymerase function? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What does helicase do during DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What does DNA gyrase do? DNA gyrase (a type of topoisomerase) relieves supercoiling tension during DNA unwinding. In what direction does DNA replication occur? DNA replication occurs in the 5' to 3' direction. What is an RNA primer? An RNA primer is a short segment of RNA synthesized by primase to initiate DNA synthesis. What is DNA ligase? DNA ligase is an enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand. What does DNA ligase do? DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand. What is the function of DNA ligase? DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments to create a continuous DNA strand. What does the DNA polymerase do? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the function of ligase in DNA replication? Ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand. What is the role of ligase in DNA replication? Ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand. Which enzyme unzips the DNA? DNA helicase unzips the DNA. How is base pairing involved in DNA replication? Base pairing ensures that complementary nucleotides are added to the new DNA strand, maintaining genetic accuracy. Why does DNA need to replicate before cells divide? DNA must replicate before cell division to ensure each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information. In the process of DNA replication, bonds are broken between which molecules? Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases are broken during DNA replication. What is the main goal of DNA replication? The main goal is to produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division.
Overview of DNA Replication quiz #4
