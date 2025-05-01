Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the substrate for DNA polymerase? The substrate for DNA polymerase is deoxyribonucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs).

What is the role of a DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.

What role does helicase play in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.

What is true about the lagging strand during DNA replication? The lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in short segments called Okazaki fragments.

What is the function of DNA polymerase I? DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides.

