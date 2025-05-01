Back
What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication? DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand. What enzyme proofreads DNA? DNA polymerase proofreads DNA using its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity. What is the main goal of DNA replication? To produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division. What does reverse transcriptase use to form DNA? Reverse transcriptase uses RNA as a template to synthesize DNA. What is the role of primase in DNA replication? Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis. Helicase unzips what in the DNA molecule? Helicase unzips the hydrogen bonds between complementary bases in the DNA molecule. Which enzyme builds new strands of DNA? DNA polymerase builds new strands of DNA. Which enzyme proofreads DNA? DNA polymerase proofreads DNA using its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity. Which step happens first in DNA replication? The first step is unwinding the double helix by DNA helicase. How is accuracy maintained during DNA replication? Accuracy is maintained by base pairing and proofreading by DNA polymerase. In humans, where does DNA replication take place? DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of human cells. What is the result of DNA ligase's action? DNA ligase's action results in a continuous DNA strand by joining Okazaki fragments. Which DNA strand is synthesized continuously? The leading strand is synthesized continuously. Where does DNA replication happen? DNA replication happens in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. Why does DNA need to replicate? DNA needs to replicate to ensure each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information during cell division. Why are there leading and lagging strands of DNA? There are leading and lagging strands because DNA is antiparallel and replication can only occur in the 5' to 3' direction. During DNA replication, why is a primer required? A primer is required because DNA polymerase cannot initiate synthesis; it needs a short RNA primer to start adding nucleotides.
Overview of DNA Replication quiz #5
