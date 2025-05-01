Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication? DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand.

What enzyme proofreads DNA? DNA polymerase proofreads DNA using its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity.

What is the main goal of DNA replication? To produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division.

What does reverse transcriptase use to form DNA? Reverse transcriptase uses RNA as a template to synthesize DNA.

What is the role of primase in DNA replication? Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.

Helicase unzips what in the DNA molecule? Helicase unzips the hydrogen bonds between complementary bases in the DNA molecule.