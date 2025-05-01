Skip to main content
Overview of DNA Replication quiz #5

  • What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
    DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments to form a continuous DNA strand.
  • What enzyme proofreads DNA?
    DNA polymerase proofreads DNA using its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity.
  • What is the main goal of DNA replication?
    To produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division.
  • What does reverse transcriptase use to form DNA?
    Reverse transcriptase uses RNA as a template to synthesize DNA.
  • What is the role of primase in DNA replication?
    Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.
  • Helicase unzips what in the DNA molecule?
    Helicase unzips the hydrogen bonds between complementary bases in the DNA molecule.
  • Which enzyme builds new strands of DNA?
    DNA polymerase builds new strands of DNA.
  • Which step happens first in DNA replication?
    The first step is unwinding the double helix by DNA helicase.
  • How is accuracy maintained during DNA replication?
    Accuracy is maintained by base pairing and proofreading by DNA polymerase.
  • In humans, where does DNA replication take place?
    DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of human cells.
  • What is the result of DNA ligase's action?
    DNA ligase's action results in a continuous DNA strand by joining Okazaki fragments.
  • Which DNA strand is synthesized continuously?
    The leading strand is synthesized continuously.
  • Where does DNA replication happen?
    DNA replication happens in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
  • Why does DNA need to replicate?
    DNA needs to replicate to ensure each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information during cell division.
  • Why are there leading and lagging strands of DNA?
    There are leading and lagging strands because DNA is antiparallel and replication can only occur in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • During DNA replication, why is a primer required?
    A primer is required because DNA polymerase cannot initiate synthesis; it needs a short RNA primer to start adding nucleotides.