Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of RNA polymerase in protein synthesis? RNA polymerase synthesizes mRNA from DNA, which is then used in protein synthesis.

What is the role of RNA polymerase in protein synthesis? RNA polymerase transcribes DNA into mRNA, providing the template for protein synthesis.

How many strands of DNA are copied in transcription? Only one strand of DNA, the template strand, is copied during transcription.

RNA polymerase makes a copy of what? RNA polymerase makes a copy of the DNA template strand in the form of RNA.

In which direction is the RNA transcript synthesized during transcription? The RNA transcript is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction. New nucleotides are added to the 3' end of the growing RNA strand.

What is the significance of the hydroxyl group at the 3' end of the growing RNA strand? The hydroxyl group at the 3' end allows new nucleotides to be added during RNA synthesis. This is essential for elongating the RNA molecule.