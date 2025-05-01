Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Problem 23b
Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.
How does this property of lysine allow it to interact with DNA?
Problem 23c
How does acetylation of lysine affect its interaction with DNA, and how is this related to the activation of gene expression?
Problem 24
Methylation of H3K9 by itself silences genes, but if H3K4 and H4K20 are also methylated, the combination of modifications stimulates transcription. What conclusions can you draw about this?