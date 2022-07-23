Textbook Question
Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.
Which category includes lysine?
574
views
Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.
Which category includes lysine?
Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.
How does this property of lysine allow it to interact with DNA?
Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.
How does acetylation of lysine affect its interaction with DNA, and how is this related to the activation of gene expression?