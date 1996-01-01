Problem 1a
In a recombinant DNA cloning experiment, how can we determine whether DNA fragments of interest have been incorporated into plasmids and, once host cells are transformed, which cells contain recombinant DNA?
Problem 1b
What steps make PCR a chain reaction that can produce millions of copies of a specific DNA molecule in a matter of hours without using host cells?
Problem 1c
How has DNA-sequencing technology evolved in response to the emerging needs of genome scientists?
Problem 1d
How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?
Problem 2
Write a short essay or sketch a diagram that provides an overview of how recombinant DNA techniques help geneticists study genes.
Problem 3
What roles do restriction enzymes, vectors, and host cells play in recombinant DNA studies? What role does DNA ligase perform in a DNA cloning experiment? How does the action of DNA ligase differ from the function of restriction enzymes?
Problem 4
The human insulin gene contains a number of sequences that are removed in the processing of the mRNA transcript. In spite of the fact that bacterial cells cannot excise these sequences from mRNA transcripts, explain how a gene like this can be cloned into a bacterial cell and produce insulin.
Problem 5
Although many cloning applications involve introducing recombinant DNA into bacterial host cells, many other cell types are also used as hosts for recombinant DNA. Why?
Problem 6
Using DNA sequencing on a cloned DNA segment, you recover the nucleotide sequence shown below. Does this segment contain a palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme? If so, what is the double-stranded sequence of the palindrome, and what enzyme would cut at this sequence?
CAGTATGGATCCCAT
Problem 7
Restriction sites are palindromic; that is, they read the same in the 5' to 3' direction on each strand of DNA. What is the advantage of having restriction sites organized this way?
Problem 8
List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?
Problem 9
What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?
Problem 10
In 1975, the Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA was organized by Paul Berg, a pioneer of recombinant DNA technology, at a conference center at Asilomar State Beach in California. Physicians, scientists, lawyers, ethicists, and others gathered to draft guidelines for safe applications of recombinant DNA technology. These general guidelines were adopted by the federal government and are still in practice today. Consider the implications of recombinant DNA as a new technology. What concerns might the scientific community have had then about recombinant DNA technology? Might those same concerns exist today?
Problem 11
In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?
Problem 12
If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?
Problem 13
In a control experiment, a plasmid containing a HindIII recognition sequence within a kanamycin resistance gene is cut with HindIII, re-ligated, and used to transform E. coli K12 cells. Kanamycin-resistant colonies are selected, and plasmid DNA from these colonies is subjected to electrophoresis. Most of the colonies contain plasmids that produce single bands that migrate at the same rate as the original intact plasmid. A few colonies, however, produce two bands, one of original size and one that migrates much less far down the gel. Diagram the origin of this slow band as a product of ligation.
Problem 14
What advantages do cDNA libraries provide over genomic DNA libraries? Describe cloning applications where the use of a genomic library is necessary to provide information that a cDNA library cannot.
Problem 15
You have recovered a cloned DNA segment from a vector and determine that the insert is 1300 bp in length. To characterize this cloned segment, you isolate the insert and decide to construct a restriction map. Using enzyme I and enzyme II, followed by gel electrophoresis, you determine the number and size of the fragments produced by enzymes I and II alone and in combination, as recorded in the following table. Construct a restriction map from these data, showing the positions of the restriction-enzyme cutting sites relative to one another and the distance between them in units of base pairs.
Problem 16
To create a cDNA library, cDNA can be inserted into vectors and cloned. In the analysis of cDNA clones, it is often difficult to find clones that are full length—that is, many clones are shorter than the mature mRNA molecules from which they are derived. Why is this so?
Problem 17
Although the capture and trading of great apes has been banned in 112 countries since 1973, it is estimated that about 1000 chimpanzees are removed annually from Africa and smuggled into Europe, the United States, and Japan. This illegal trade is often disguised by simulating births in captivity. Until recently, genetic identity tests to uncover these illegal activities were not used because of the lack of highly polymorphic markers (markers that vary from one individual to the next) and the difficulties of obtaining chimpanzee blood samples. A study was reported in which DNA samples were extracted from freshly plucked chimpanzee hair roots and used as templates for PCR. The primers used in these studies flank highly polymorphic sites in human DNA that result from variable numbers of tandem nucleotide repeats. Several offspring and their putative parents were tested to determine whether the offspring were 'legitimate' or the product of illegal trading. The data are shown in the following Southern blot.
Examine the data carefully and choose the best conclusion.
a. None of the offspring is legitimate.
b. Offspring B and C are not the products of these parents and were probably purchased on the illegal market. The data are consistent with offspring A being legitimate.
c. Offspring A and B are products of the parents shown, but C is not and was therefore probably purchased on the illegal market.
d. There are not enough data to draw any conclusions. Additional polymorphic sites should be examined.
e. No conclusion can be drawn because 'human' primers were used.
Problem 18
To estimate the number of cleavage sites in a particular piece of DNA with a known size, you can apply the formula N/4ⁿ where N is the number of base pairs in the target DNA and n is the number of bases in the recognition sequence of the restriction enzyme. If the recognition sequence for BamHI is GGATCC and the phage DNA contains approximately 48,500 bp, how many cleavage sites would you expect?
Problem 19
In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges
(a) 92-26 °C
(b) 45-65 °C and
(c) 65-75 °C
Problem 20
We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?
Problem 21
Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.
Problem 22
How is fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) used to produce a spectral karyotype?
Problem 23
What is the difference between a knockout animal and a transgenic animal?
Problem 24
One complication of making a transgenic animal is that the transgene may integrate at random into the coding region, or the regulatory region, of an endogenous gene. What might be the consequences of such random integrations? How might this complicate genetic analysis of the transgene?
Problem 25
When disrupting a mouse gene by knockout, why is it desirable to breed mice until offspring homozygous (−/−) for the knockout target gene are obtained?
Problem 26
What techniques can scientists use to determine if a particular transgene has been integrated into the genome of an organism?
Problem 27
Gene targeting and gene editing are both techniques for removing or modifying a particular gene, each of which can produce the same ultimate goal. What is the main technical difference in how DNA is modified that differs between these approaches?
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Back