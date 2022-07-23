From the following table, draw up a list of histone H3 modifications associated with gene activation. Then draw up a list of H3 modifications associated with repression.
Are these overlaps explained by different modifications?
Are these overlaps explained by different modifications?
If not, how can you reconcile these differences?
Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.
Which category includes lysine?
How does acetylation of lysine affect its interaction with DNA, and how is this related to the activation of gene expression?
Methylation of H3K9 by itself silences genes, but if H3K4 and H4K20 are also methylated, the combination of modifications stimulates transcription. What conclusions can you draw about this?