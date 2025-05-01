Problem 28b
The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Examine the types of mutations that are listed in the table, and determine if the BRCA1 gene is likely to be a tumor-suppressor gene or an oncogene.
Problem 28c
The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Although the mutations listed in the table are clearly deleterious and cause breast cancer in women at very young ages, each of the kindred groups had at least one woman who carried the mutation but lived until age 80 without developing cancer. Name at least two different mechanisms (or variables) that could underlie variation in the expression of a mutant phenotype, and propose an explanation for the incomplete penetrance of this mutation. How do these mechanisms or variables relate to this explanation?
Problem 29
Researchers have identified some tumors that have no recurrent mutations or deletions in known oncogenes or tumor-suppressor genes and no detectable epigenetic alterations. However, these tumors often have large chromosomal deletions. What are some possible explanations that could account for the genetic causes behind these tumors?
Problem 30
Although cancer is not a contagious disease in humans or other vertebrates, there have been rare cases in which cancers have spread from one organism to another. Describe three cases of these contagious cancers and what conditions might have led to their appearance.
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Back