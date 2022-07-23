Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 28b

The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Table summarizing BRCA1 gene mutations showing codon changes, coding effects like frameshift or stop codons, and absence in control chromosomes.
Examine the types of mutations that are listed in the table, and determine if the BRCA1 gene is likely to be a tumor-suppressor gene or an oncogene.

Step 1: Understand the role of tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes. Tumor-suppressor genes typically prevent uncontrolled cell growth and mutations in these genes often result in loss of function, leading to cancer. Oncogenes, on the other hand, promote cell growth and mutations in these genes often result in gain of function, leading to cancer.
Step 2: Analyze the types of mutations listed in the table. The mutations include frameshift mutations, nonsense mutations (e.g., Gln→Stop), and missense mutations (e.g., Met→Arg). Frameshift and nonsense mutations often lead to loss of function, while missense mutations can alter protein function.
Step 3: Examine the coding effects of the mutations. Frameshift mutations and nonsense mutations typically result in truncated or nonfunctional proteins, which is consistent with the loss of function seen in tumor-suppressor genes. Missense mutations may also impair protein function depending on the specific amino acid change.
Step 4: Consider the frequency of these mutations in control chromosomes. The table shows that these mutations are not found in control chromosomes, suggesting that they are specific to individuals with a high incidence of early-onset breast and ovarian cancer. This supports the idea that these mutations are pathogenic.
Step 5: Conclude based on the evidence. Since the mutations in BRCA1 lead to loss of function and are associated with cancer, this strongly suggests that BRCA1 is a tumor-suppressor gene rather than an oncogene.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tumor-Suppressor Genes

Tumor-suppressor genes are crucial for regulating cell growth and preventing uncontrolled cell division. When these genes are mutated, their ability to control cell proliferation is compromised, leading to an increased risk of cancer. The BRCA1 gene is a well-known tumor-suppressor gene, and mutations in this gene are associated with a higher incidence of breast and ovarian cancers.
Types of Mutations

Mutations can be classified into several types, including point mutations, insertions, deletions, and frameshifts. Point mutations involve a change in a single nucleotide, while insertions and deletions can alter the reading frame of the gene, potentially leading to a nonfunctional protein. Understanding the specific types of mutations in the BRCA1 gene is essential for assessing its role in cancer predisposition.
Oncogenes vs. Tumor-Suppressor Genes

Oncogenes and tumor-suppressor genes play opposing roles in cell regulation. Oncogenes promote cell division and survival, often leading to cancer when activated. In contrast, tumor-suppressor genes inhibit cell growth and repair DNA damage. Determining whether BRCA1 functions as a tumor-suppressor gene or an oncogene is critical for understanding its role in cancer development.
