Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 24 - Cancer GeneticsProblem 28c
Chapter 24, Problem 28c

The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Table listing BRCA1 gene mutations by kindred, codon, nucleotide change, coding effect, and control chromosome frequency.
Although the mutations listed in the table are clearly deleterious and cause breast cancer in women at very young ages, each of the kindred groups had at least one woman who carried the mutation but lived until age 80 without developing cancer. Name at least two different mechanisms (or variables) that could underlie variation in the expression of a mutant phenotype, and propose an explanation for the incomplete penetrance of this mutation. How do these mechanisms or variables relate to this explanation?

Step 1: Understand the concept of incomplete penetrance. Incomplete penetrance occurs when individuals with a genetic mutation do not exhibit the associated phenotype. This means that not all carriers of a deleterious mutation will develop the disease, as seen in the BRCA1 mutation carriers who lived until age 80 without developing cancer.
Step 2: Identify potential mechanisms or variables that could influence the expression of the mutant phenotype. Two common mechanisms include: (1) Environmental factors, such as lifestyle choices (e.g., diet, exercise, exposure to carcinogens) that may mitigate or exacerbate the risk of developing cancer, and (2) Genetic modifiers, which are other genes that interact with the BRCA1 mutation and influence its phenotypic expression.
Step 3: Propose an explanation for incomplete penetrance based on environmental factors. For example, a woman carrying the BRCA1 mutation may have avoided environmental triggers such as smoking or excessive alcohol consumption, which are known to increase cancer risk. Additionally, she may have engaged in protective behaviors like maintaining a healthy diet rich in antioxidants or undergoing regular medical screenings.
Step 4: Propose an explanation for incomplete penetrance based on genetic modifiers. Certain genetic variants in other genes may suppress the deleterious effects of the BRCA1 mutation. For instance, genes involved in DNA repair pathways might compensate for the loss of BRCA1 function, reducing the likelihood of cancer development.
Step 5: Relate these mechanisms to the observed variation in phenotype. Environmental factors and genetic modifiers can act independently or synergistically to influence the expression of the BRCA1 mutation. This explains why some individuals with the mutation develop cancer at a young age, while others remain unaffected even into old age. These mechanisms highlight the complexity of gene-environment interactions and the role of genetic background in determining disease risk.

BRCA1 Gene Function

The BRCA1 gene is crucial for maintaining genomic stability and repairing DNA breaks. It encodes a protein that plays a significant role in the homologous recombination repair pathway, which fixes double-strand breaks in DNA. Mutations in BRCA1 can lead to a loss of function, increasing the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Understanding its normal function helps explain how mutations can lead to cancer predisposition.
Functional Genomics

Incomplete Penetrance

Incomplete penetrance refers to the phenomenon where not all individuals with a specific genotype express the expected phenotype. In the context of BRCA1 mutations, some carriers may not develop cancer due to various factors, such as environmental influences, lifestyle choices, or the presence of other genetic modifiers. This concept is essential for understanding why some individuals with deleterious mutations remain unaffected.
Penetrance and Expressivity

Modifier Genes

Modifier genes are additional genes that can influence the expression of a primary gene's phenotype. In the case of BRCA1 mutations, these modifier genes may enhance or suppress the risk of developing cancer. They can interact with the BRCA1 mutation, affecting cellular pathways and responses to DNA damage, thereby contributing to the variability in cancer risk among mutation carriers.
Mapping Genes
