Give descriptions for the following terms:
Scaffold proteins
Give descriptions for the following terms:
G bands
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Euchromatin
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Nucleosome
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Chromosome territory
The human genome contains 2.9×10⁹ base pairs. Approximately how many nucleosomes are required to organize the 10-nm–fiber structure of the human genome? Show the calculation you use to determine the answer.