Give descriptions for the following terms:
Heterochromatin
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Nucleosome
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Chromosome territory
In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H4?
In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H1?
In eukaryotic DNA, along a 6000-bp segment of DNA, approximately how many molecules of each kind of histone protein do you expect to find? Explain your answer.