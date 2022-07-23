Calculation of Nucleosomes

To estimate the number of nucleosomes required for the human genome, one can divide the total number of base pairs by the number of base pairs per nucleosome. Given that the human genome has approximately 2.9×10⁹ base pairs and each nucleosome contains about 147 base pairs, the calculation would be 2.9×10⁹ / 147, yielding an approximate number of nucleosomes needed to organize the genome into the 10-nm fiber structure.