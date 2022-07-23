Textbook Question
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Euchromatin
Heterochromatin
Nucleosome
The human genome contains 2.9×10⁹ base pairs. Approximately how many nucleosomes are required to organize the 10-nm–fiber structure of the human genome? Show the calculation you use to determine the answer.
In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H4?
In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H1?