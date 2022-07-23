If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Hexaploidy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Hexaploidy
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
Determine how many chromosomes are in the mule karyotype, and explain why mules are generally sterile.
Mating between a male donkey (2n = 62) and a female horse (2n = 64) produces sterile mules. Recently, however, a very rare event occurred—a female mule gave birth to an offspring by mating with a horse.
How many chromosomes does the mule–horse offspring carry?
A researcher interested in studying a human gene on chromosome 21 and another gene on the X chromosome uses FISH probes to locate each gene. The chromosome 21 probe produces green fluorescent color, and the X chromosome probe produces red fluorescent color.
If the subject studied is female, how many green and red spots will be detected? Explain your answer.
A researcher interested in studying a human gene on chromosome 21 and another gene on the X chromosome uses FISH probes to locate each gene. The chromosome 21 probe produces green fluorescent color, and the X chromosome probe produces red fluorescent color.
If the subject studied is male, how many green and red spots will be detected? Explain your answer.
In what way does position effect variegation (PEV) of Drosophila eye color indicate that chromatin state can affect gene transcription?