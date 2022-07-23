Skip to main content
A fragment of a wild-type polypeptide is sequenced for seven amino acids. The same polypeptide region is sequenced in four mutants.
Table comparing a wild-type polypeptide sequence with four mutant sequences, highlighting amino acid changes.
Identify the mutation that produces each mutant polypeptide.

Step 1: Analyze the wild-type polypeptide sequence and compare it to each mutant sequence. Note the differences in amino acid composition and length for each mutant.
Step 2: For Mutant 1, observe that Glycine (Gly) is replaced by Valine (Val). This suggests a missense mutation, where a single nucleotide change alters the codon to encode a different amino acid.
Step 3: For Mutant 2, note that the sequence is truncated after Serine (Ser). This indicates a nonsense mutation, where a nucleotide change introduces a premature stop codon, halting translation.
Step 4: For Mutant 3, observe that the sequence starts with Thr–Thr instead of Thr–His, and ends with Leu–Asp. This suggests a frameshift mutation, likely caused by an insertion or deletion that shifts the reading frame.
Step 5: For Mutant 4, note the significant change in sequence and length, with Thr–Gln–Leu–Trp–Ile–Glu–Gly replacing the original sequence. This suggests a frameshift mutation due to a larger insertion or deletion, altering the reading frame and producing a completely different polypeptide.

Amino Acids and Polypeptides

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, linked together by peptide bonds to form polypeptides. Each amino acid has a specific side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. Understanding the sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide is crucial for identifying mutations, as even a single change can significantly affect the protein's characteristics.
Mutations

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can lead to alterations in the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide. They can be classified as substitutions, deletions, or insertions. Identifying the type of mutation in the context of the wild-type and mutant sequences is essential for understanding how these changes impact protein function and can lead to different phenotypes.
Comparative Sequence Analysis

Comparative sequence analysis involves examining the differences between the wild-type and mutant polypeptide sequences to identify specific mutations. By comparing the sequences side by side, one can pinpoint where the amino acid changes occur, which is critical for determining the nature of each mutation and its potential effects on the protein's function.
