Lac Operon Structure

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of structural genes (Z, Y, A) that code for proteins necessary for lactose utilization, a promoter (P) where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription, and an operator (O) that regulates access to the promoter. Understanding the operon's structure is crucial for determining how mutations affect gene expression.