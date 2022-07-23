Genotype Interpretation

Genotype interpretation involves understanding the specific alleles present in an organism and how they influence phenotype. In the given genotype I⁺ P⁺ Oᶜ Z⁻ Y⁺, the presence of mutations like Oᶜ (operator constitutive) indicates that the operon will be expressed continuously, while Z⁻ suggests a lack of functional β-galactosidase. This knowledge is key to determining whether the strain can grow on lactose.