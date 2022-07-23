Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 16e

In the lac operon, what are the likely effects on operon gene transcription of the mutations described in a–e?
Mutation of the CAP binding site of the lac promoter

1
Understand the lac operon: The lac operon is a group of genes in *E. coli* that are involved in lactose metabolism. It is regulated by the interaction of proteins with specific DNA sequences, including the CAP binding site, which is crucial for transcription activation in the presence of low glucose levels.
Identify the role of the CAP binding site: The CAP binding site is located upstream of the lac promoter. It is the binding site for the catabolite activator protein (CAP), which, when bound to cyclic AMP (cAMP), enhances RNA polymerase binding to the promoter, increasing transcription of the operon.
Analyze the mutation: A mutation in the CAP binding site would likely disrupt the binding of the CAP-cAMP complex to the DNA. This would impair the ability of CAP to enhance RNA polymerase binding, reducing the transcription of the lac operon genes, especially under conditions of low glucose.
Consider the physiological context: In the absence of glucose, cAMP levels are high, and CAP-cAMP normally binds to the CAP site to activate transcription. If the CAP binding site is mutated, this activation cannot occur, leading to reduced transcription even when lactose is present.
Summarize the likely effect: The mutation in the CAP binding site would result in decreased transcription of the lac operon genes, as the operon would not be efficiently activated in low glucose conditions, regardless of lactose availability.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It consists of structural genes (lacZ, lacY, and lacA) and regulatory elements that control their expression. The operon is typically off when lactose is absent and is activated in the presence of lactose, allowing the bacteria to utilize this sugar as an energy source.
Lac Operon Overview

CAP Binding Site

The CAP (catabolite activator protein) binding site is a regulatory sequence located near the lac promoter. When glucose levels are low, CAP binds to this site, enhancing the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter and increasing transcription of the lac operon. Mutations in this site can disrupt CAP binding, leading to reduced transcription of the operon.
Lac Operon Regulation

Transcription Regulation

Transcription regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the rate of gene expression. In the context of the lac operon, this involves both positive regulation by CAP and negative regulation by the lac repressor. Mutations affecting these regulatory elements can significantly alter the transcription levels of the operon, impacting the cell's ability to metabolize lactose.
Eukaryotic Transcription
