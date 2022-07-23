In the lac operon, what are the likely effects on operon gene transcription of the mutations described in a–e?
Mutation of consensus sequence in the lac promoter
Mutation of consensus sequence in the lac promoter
Mutation of the repressor binding site on the operator sequence
Mutation of the lacI gene affecting the allosteric site of the protein
Mutation of the CAP binding site of the lac promoter
Identify which of the following lac operon haploid genotypes transcribe operon genes inducibly and which transcribe genes constitutively. Indicate whether the strain is lac⁺ (able to grow on lactose-only medium) or lac⁻ (cannot grow on lactose medium).
I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻
I⁺ P⁺ Oᶜ Z⁻ Y⁺