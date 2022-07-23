Define antisense RNA, and describe how it affects the translation of a complementary mRNA. Why is it more advantageous to the organism to stop translation initiation than to inactivate or destroy the gene product after it is produced?
In the lac operon, what are the likely effects on operon gene transcription of the mutations described in a–e?
Mutation of the repressor binding site on the operator sequence
Attenuation of trp operon transcription is controlled by the formation of stem-loop structures in mRNA. The attenuation function can be disrupted by mutations that alter the sequence of repeat DNA regions 1 to 4 and prevent the formation of mRNA stem loops. Describe the likely effects on attenuation of each of the following mutations under the conditions specified.
Mutation of consensus sequence in the lac promoter
Mutation of the lacI gene affecting the allosteric site of the protein
Mutation of the lacI gene affecting the DNA-binding site of the protein
Mutation of the CAP binding site of the lac promoter