Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Chapter 12, Problem 34g

Northern blot analysis is performed on cellular mRNA isolated from E. coli. The probe used in the northern blot analysis hybridizes to a portion of the lacY sequence. Below is an example of the gel from northern blot analysis for a wild-type lac⁺ bacterial strain. In this gel, lane 1 is from bacteria grown in a medium containing only glucose (minimal medium). Lane 2 is from bacteria in a medium containing only lactose. Following the style of this diagram, draw the gel appearance for northern blots of the bacteria listed below. In each case, lane 1 is for mRNA isolated after growth in a glucose-containing (minimal) medium, and lane 2 is for mRNA isolated after growth in a lactose-only medium.
Northern blot showing mRNA bands for lanes 1 and 2 from E. coli grown in glucose and lactose media, respectively.
lac⁻ bacteria with the genotype I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺ and a mutation that prevents CAP–cAMP binding to the CAP site 

1
Understand the context of the problem: Northern blot analysis is used to detect specific RNA sequences. In this case, the probe hybridizes to the lacY mRNA, which is part of the lac operon in E. coli. The lac operon is regulated by the presence of glucose and lactose, as well as the CAP–cAMP complex.
Review the genotype provided: The bacteria have the genotype I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺, which means the lac operon is intact and functional. However, there is a mutation that prevents CAP–cAMP binding to the CAP site. This mutation affects the ability of the operon to be fully activated in the absence of glucose.
Analyze the conditions for lane 1 (glucose-containing medium): In the presence of glucose, the lac operon is repressed due to catabolite repression. The CAP–cAMP complex is not formed, and RNA polymerase binding is inefficient. As a result, little to no lacY mRNA is expected to be transcribed. The gel for lane 1 should show no or very faint bands.
Analyze the conditions for lane 2 (lactose-only medium): In the absence of glucose, the CAP–cAMP complex would normally enhance transcription of the lac operon. However, due to the mutation preventing CAP–cAMP binding, the operon cannot be fully activated. While lactose induces the operon by inactivating the lac repressor (I⁺), transcription will still be inefficient. The gel for lane 2 should show a faint band, indicating low levels of lacY mRNA.
Summarize the expected gel appearance: For the lac⁻ bacteria with the given mutation, lane 1 (glucose medium) will show no or very faint bands, and lane 2 (lactose medium) will show faint bands. This reflects the reduced transcription of lacY mRNA due to the inability of CAP–cAMP to bind and enhance transcription.

Northern Blotting

Northern blotting is a technique used to detect specific RNA sequences in a sample. It involves the separation of RNA by gel electrophoresis, transfer to a membrane, and hybridization with a labeled probe that binds to the target RNA. This method allows researchers to analyze gene expression by visualizing the presence and size of mRNA transcripts.
Lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It includes genes such as lacZ, lacY, and lacA, which are regulated by the presence of lactose and glucose. The operon is controlled by the availability of these sugars, with lactose acting as an inducer that activates transcription when glucose is scarce.
CAP-cAMP Complex

The CAP-cAMP complex is a regulatory protein that enhances the transcription of certain genes, including those in the lac operon, when glucose levels are low. cAMP levels increase when glucose is absent, allowing cAMP to bind to the CAP protein, which then binds to the promoter region of the lac operon, facilitating RNA polymerase binding and gene expression.
