The electrophoresis gel shown in part (a) is from a DNase I footprint analysis of an operon transcription control region. DNA sequence analysis of a 35-bp region is shown in part (b). The control region, labeled with ³²P at one end, is shown in a map in part (c). Separate samples of control-region DNA are exposed to DNase I, and the resulting DNase I–digested DNA is run in separate lanes of the electrophoresis gel. Unprotected DNA is in lane 1, DNA protected by repressor protein is in lane 2, and RNA polymerase–protected DNA is in lane 3. The numbers along the electrophoresis gel correspond to the 35-bp sequence labeled on the map in part (c). Use the information provided to solve the following problems.

Determine the DNA sequence of the 35-bp region examined.