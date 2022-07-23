Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 29b
Chapter 12, Problem 29b

The bacterial insertion sequence IS10 uses antisense RNA to regulate translation of the mRNA that produces the enzyme transposase, which is required for insertion sequence transposition. Transcription of the antisense RNA gene is controlled by POUT, which is more than 10 times more efficient at transcription than the PIN promoter, which controls transposase gene transcription.
If a mutation of PIN eliminates its ability to function in transcription, what is the likely effect on the transposition of IS10?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of PIN and POUT promoters: PIN controls the transcription of the transposase gene, which produces the enzyme required for IS10 transposition. POUT controls the transcription of antisense RNA, which inhibits transposase translation.
Analyze the mutation's effect on PIN: If PIN is mutated and loses its ability to function, transcription of the transposase gene will be eliminated, meaning no transposase enzyme will be produced.
Consider the role of antisense RNA: Without transposase mRNA being transcribed, the antisense RNA produced by POUT will have no target to bind to, as its function is to regulate transposase translation by binding to its mRNA.
Evaluate the impact on IS10 transposition: Since transposase is essential for IS10 transposition, the absence of transposase due to the PIN mutation will likely prevent IS10 transposition entirely.
Summarize the outcome: The mutation in PIN eliminates transposase production, and as a result, IS10 transposition is likely to be completely inhibited.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transposase Function

Transposase is an enzyme that facilitates the movement of transposable elements, such as insertion sequences, within the genome. It recognizes specific DNA sequences at the ends of the transposable element and catalyzes the cut-and-paste mechanism, allowing the element to insert itself into new genomic locations. The activity of transposase is crucial for the transposition process, and its absence would hinder the mobility of the insertion sequence.
Antisense RNA Regulation

Antisense RNA is a strand of RNA that is complementary to a specific mRNA molecule, and it can bind to that mRNA to inhibit its translation. In the case of IS10, the antisense RNA regulates the production of transposase by binding to its mRNA, thereby preventing its translation when necessary. This regulatory mechanism ensures that transposase is produced only when required, maintaining cellular balance and preventing excessive transposition.
Promoter Function and Efficiency

Promoters are DNA sequences that initiate transcription of a gene by providing a binding site for RNA polymerase. The efficiency of a promoter, such as POUT or PIN, determines how effectively transcription occurs. In this scenario, POUT is significantly more efficient than PIN, meaning that if PIN is mutated and non-functional, the transcription of transposase will be severely reduced, leading to decreased levels of transposase and consequently impaired transposition of IS10.
