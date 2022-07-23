The bacterial insertion sequence IS10 uses antisense RNA to regulate translation of the mRNA that produces the enzyme transposase, which is required for insertion sequence transposition. Transcription of the antisense RNA gene is controlled by P OUT , which is more than 10 times more efficient at transcription than the P IN promoter, which controls transposase gene transcription.

If a mutation reduced the transcriptional efficiency of P OUT so as to be equal to that of P IN , what is the likely effect on the transposition of IS10?