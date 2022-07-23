What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Ten nucleotides are inserted between regions 2 and 3 of trpL.
Ten nucleotides are inserted between regions 2 and 3 of trpL.
Two nucleotides are inserted immediately following the polypeptide start codon.
The entire polypeptide coding sequence of trpL is deleted.
Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.
lacO mutation in E. coli
OR1 mutation in λ phage
OR3 mutation in λ phage