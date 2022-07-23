Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Chapter 12, Problem 26b

Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.
OR1 mutation in λ phage

Understand the context: The λ phage is a bacteriophage that can switch between the lytic and lysogenic life cycles. The operator regions (OR1, OR2, OR3) are DNA sequences where regulatory proteins bind to control transcription of genes involved in these life cycles.
Identify the role of OR1: OR1 is a binding site for the λ repressor protein (CI). When CI binds to OR1, it represses the transcription of the cro gene, which is essential for the lytic cycle. This helps maintain the lysogenic state.
Analyze the mutation: A mutation in OR1 that eliminates its function would prevent the λ repressor protein from binding to this site. Without CI binding to OR1, the cro gene would not be repressed.
Predict the effect on transcription: Since the cro gene is not repressed, its transcription would increase. The Cro protein promotes the lytic cycle by repressing the synthesis of the λ repressor (CI), leading to a shift toward the lytic life cycle.
Summarize the life cycle impact: The mutation in OR1 would disrupt the balance between the lytic and lysogenic cycles, favoring the lytic cycle. This means the phage would likely enter the lytic cycle, leading to the destruction of the host cell and the production of new phage particles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Operator Regions

Operator regions are specific DNA sequences where regulatory proteins bind to control the transcription of adjacent genes. In the context of phages like λ phage, these regions play a crucial role in determining whether the phage enters a lytic or lysogenic cycle, influencing gene expression and viral replication.
Transcription Regulation

Transcription regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the rate and timing of gene expression. In λ phage, the operator region interacts with repressor proteins, which can inhibit or promote transcription based on environmental signals, thus affecting the phage's life cycle and its ability to produce new virions.
Lytic vs. Lysogenic Cycle

The lytic and lysogenic cycles are two distinct pathways that a bacteriophage can follow after infecting a host. In the lytic cycle, the phage replicates rapidly, leading to cell lysis and release of new phage particles, while in the lysogenic cycle, the phage integrates its DNA into the host genome, remaining dormant until conditions trigger its reactivation.
