Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 26c
Chapter 12, Problem 26c

Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.
OR3 mutation in λ phage

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The λ phage is a bacteriophage that can switch between the lytic and lysogenic life cycles. The operator regions (OR1, OR2, OR3) are DNA sequences where regulatory proteins bind to control transcription of genes involved in these life cycles.
Identify the role of OR3: OR3 is one of the operator sites in the λ phage. It is specifically involved in the binding of the λ repressor protein (CI). When CI binds to OR3, it prevents the transcription of the cro gene, which is essential for initiating the lytic cycle.
Analyze the mutation: A mutation in OR3 that eliminates its function would prevent the λ repressor protein from binding to this site. This would mean that the repression of the cro gene would no longer occur.
Predict the effect on transcription: Without repression of the cro gene, the cro protein would be transcribed and translated. The cro protein promotes the lytic cycle by repressing the synthesis of the λ repressor protein (CI), thereby tipping the balance toward the lytic cycle.
Conclude the impact on the life cycle: The mutation in OR3 would likely result in the λ phage favoring the lytic cycle over the lysogenic cycle, as the inability to repress cro transcription would prevent the establishment or maintenance of lysogeny.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Operator Regions

Operator regions are specific DNA sequences where regulatory proteins bind to control the transcription of adjacent genes. In the context of phage λ, the operator regions play a crucial role in regulating the expression of genes necessary for the phage's life cycle, including those involved in lytic and lysogenic pathways.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:30
Regions of X Chromosomes

Transcription Regulation

Transcription regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the rate and timing of gene expression. In λ phage, mutations in operator regions can disrupt the binding of repressor proteins, leading to either overexpression or underexpression of genes, which can significantly impact the phage's ability to replicate and infect host cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Base Substitution Mutations

Base substitution mutations involve the replacement of one nucleotide with another in the DNA sequence. These mutations can lead to changes in the protein products or regulatory elements, potentially resulting in loss of function, as seen in the operator regions of λ phage, which can alter the phage's transcriptional control and overall life cycle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

The eight uracil nucleotides immediately following region 4 are deleted.

422
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.

lacO mutation in E. coli

723
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.

OR1 mutation in λ phage

446
views
Textbook Question

Two different mutations affect PRE. Mutant 1 decreases transcription from the promoter to 10% of normal. Mutant 2 increases transcription from the promoter to 10 times greater than the wild type. How will each mutation affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutant λ phage strains? Explain your answers.

394
views
Textbook Question

How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.

cI

458
views
Textbook Question

How would mutations that inactivate each of the following genes affect the determination of the lytic or lysogenic life cycle in mutated λ phage strains? Explain your answers.

cII

604
views