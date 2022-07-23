Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 19

Diagram and explain how the inducibility of a gene—for instance in response to an environmental cue—could be mediated by an activator. Then show how it could be mediated by a repressor.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of gene inducibility. Gene inducibility refers to the ability of a gene to be turned on or off in response to environmental cues. This process is often regulated by proteins known as transcription factors, which can either activate or repress gene expression.
Step 2: Diagram and explain gene activation by an activator. An activator is a protein that binds to a specific DNA sequence near a gene, known as an enhancer or promoter region. This binding facilitates the recruitment of RNA polymerase, the enzyme responsible for transcribing DNA into RNA, thereby increasing gene expression. Draw a diagram showing the activator binding to the DNA and RNA polymerase being recruited to the promoter region.
Step 3: Describe the role of environmental cues in activator-mediated gene inducibility. Environmental cues, such as the presence of a specific nutrient or stress condition, can lead to the activation of an activator protein. This activation can occur through various mechanisms, such as phosphorylation or conformational changes, enabling the activator to bind to the DNA and enhance transcription.
Step 4: Diagram and explain gene repression by a repressor. A repressor is a protein that binds to a specific DNA sequence, known as an operator, which is often located near the promoter region of a gene. This binding prevents RNA polymerase from accessing the promoter, thereby decreasing gene expression. Draw a diagram showing the repressor binding to the operator and blocking RNA polymerase from transcribing the gene.
Step 5: Describe the role of environmental cues in repressor-mediated gene inducibility. Environmental cues can lead to the inactivation or removal of a repressor protein. For example, the presence of a specific metabolite might bind to the repressor, causing it to change shape and release from the DNA, allowing transcription to proceed. Alternatively, the absence of a cue might prevent the repressor from binding to the DNA, thus allowing gene expression.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Inducibility

Gene inducibility refers to the ability of a gene to be expressed in response to specific environmental signals or cues. This process is crucial for organisms to adapt to changing conditions, allowing them to produce necessary proteins only when needed. Inducible genes are often regulated by proteins that can enhance or inhibit their transcription.
Activator Proteins

Activator proteins are transcription factors that bind to specific DNA sequences near a gene, promoting its transcription. They enhance the recruitment of RNA polymerase to the gene's promoter, facilitating the initiation of transcription. Activators can respond to environmental signals, leading to increased gene expression when conditions are favorable.
Repressor Proteins

Repressor proteins are regulatory proteins that bind to DNA and inhibit gene transcription. They can block the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter or recruit other proteins that compact the DNA, making it less accessible. Repressors play a critical role in gene regulation by preventing unnecessary gene expression, especially in response to unfavorable environmental conditions.
Textbook Question

The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of the DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Explain the differential effects of deletions B and F on expression in the two tissues.

Textbook Question

The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Why does deletion D raise UG4 expression in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue?

Textbook Question

The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Why does deletion E lower expression of UG4 in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue?

Textbook Question

A muscle enzyme called ME1 is produced by transcription and translation of the ME1 gene in several muscles during mouse development, including heart muscle, in a highly regulated manner. Production of ME1 appears to be turned on and turned off at different times during development. To test the possible role of enhancers and silencers in ME1 transcription, a biologist creates a recombinant genetic system that fuses the ME1 promoter, along with DNA that is upstream of the promoter, to the bacterial lacZ (β-galactosidase) gene. The lacZ gene is chosen for the ease and simplicity of assaying production of the encoded enzyme. The diagram shows bars that indicate the extent of six deletions the biologist makes to the ME1 promoter and upstream sequences. The blue deletion labeled D is within the promoter whereas the gray bars span potential enhancer/silencer modules. The table displays the percentage of β-galactosidase activity in each deletion mutant in comparison with the recombinant gene system without any deletions.



Does this information indicate the presence of enhancer and/or silencer sequences in the ME1 upstream sequence? If so, where is/are the sequences located? 

Textbook Question

A muscle enzyme called ME1 is produced by transcription and translation of the ME1 gene in several muscles during mouse development, including heart muscle, in a highly regulated manner. Production of ME1 appears to be turned on and turned off at different times during development. To test the possible role of enhancers and silencers in ME1 transcription, a biologist creates a recombinant genetic system that fuses the ME1 promoter, along with DNA that is upstream of the promoter, to the bacterial lacZ (β-galactosidase) gene. The lacZ gene is chosen for the ease and simplicity of assaying production of the encoded enzyme. The diagram shows bars that indicate the extent of six deletions the biologist makes to the ME1 promoter and upstream sequences. The blue deletion labeled D is within the promoter whereas the gray bars span potential enhancer/silencer modules. The table displays the percentage of β-galactosidase activity in each deletion mutant in comparison with the recombinant gene system without any deletions.



Why does deletion D effectively eliminate transcription of lacZ?

Textbook Question

A muscle enzyme called ME1 is produced by transcription and translation of the ME1 gene in several muscles during mouse development, including heart muscle, in a highly regulated manner. Production of ME1 appears to be turned on and turned off at different times during development. To test the possible role of enhancers and silencers in ME1 transcription, a biologist creates a recombinant genetic system that fuses the ME1 promoter, along with DNA that is upstream of the promoter, to the bacterial lacZ (β-galactosidase) gene. The lacZ gene is chosen for the ease and simplicity of assaying production of the encoded enzyme. The diagram shows bars that indicate the extent of six deletions the biologist makes to the ME1 promoter and upstream sequences. The blue deletion labeled D is within the promoter whereas the gray bars span potential enhancer/silencer modules. The table displays the percentage of β-galactosidase activity in each deletion mutant in comparison with the recombinant gene system without any deletions.



Given the information available from deletion analysis, can you give a molecular explanation for the observation that ME1 expression appears to turn on and turn off at various times during normal mouse development?

