A hereditary disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait1. The wild-type allele of the disease gene produces a mature mRNA that is 1250 nucleotides (nt) long. Molecular analysis shows that the mature mRNA consists of four exons that measure 400 nt (exon 1), 320 nt (exon 2), 230 nt (exon 3), and 300 nt (exon 4). A mother and father with two healthy children and two children with the disease have northern blot analysis performed in a medical genetics laboratory. The results of the northern blot for each family member are shown here. Identify the genotype of each family member, using the sizes of mRNAs to indicate each allele. (For example, a person who is homozygous wild type is indicated as '1250/1250.')
The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Why does deletion D raise UG4 expression in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue?
A hereditary disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait1. The wild-type allele of the disease gene produces a mature mRNA that is 1250 nucleotides (nt) long. Molecular analysis shows that the mature mRNA consists of four exons that measure 400 nt (exon 1), 320 nt (exon 2), 230 nt (exon 3), and 300 nt (exon 4). A mother and father with two healthy children and two children with the disease have northern blot analysis performed in a medical genetics laboratory. The results of the northern blot for each family member are shown here. Based on your analysis, what is the most likely molecular abnormality causing the disease allele?
The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of the DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Explain the differential effects of deletions B and F on expression in the two tissues.
The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Why does deletion E lower expression of UG4 in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue?
Diagram and explain how the inducibility of a gene—for instance in response to an environmental cue—could be mediated by an activator. Then show how it could be mediated by a repressor.
A muscle enzyme called ME1 is produced by transcription and translation of the ME1 gene in several muscles during mouse development, including heart muscle, in a highly regulated manner. Production of ME1 appears to be turned on and turned off at different times during development. To test the possible role of enhancers and silencers in ME1 transcription, a biologist creates a recombinant genetic system that fuses the ME1 promoter, along with DNA that is upstream of the promoter, to the bacterial lacZ (β-galactosidase) gene. The lacZ gene is chosen for the ease and simplicity of assaying production of the encoded enzyme. The diagram shows bars that indicate the extent of six deletions the biologist makes to the ME1 promoter and upstream sequences. The blue deletion labeled D is within the promoter whereas the gray bars span potential enhancer/silencer modules. The table displays the percentage of β-galactosidase activity in each deletion mutant in comparison with the recombinant gene system without any deletions.
Does this information indicate the presence of enhancer and/or silencer sequences in the ME1 upstream sequence? If so, where is/are the sequences located?