Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 18b

The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Why does deletion D raise UG4 expression in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue?

1
Understand the context: The UG4 gene is expressed in both stem and leaf tissues, and the question asks why deletion D specifically raises UG4 expression in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue. This suggests that the deleted region contains regulatory elements that influence tissue-specific expression.
Recall the concept of regulatory elements: Genes are regulated by sequences such as enhancers, silencers, and promoters. These elements can be tissue-specific, meaning they interact with transcription factors that are present only in certain tissues.
Analyze the effect of deletion D: Deletion D raises UG4 expression in leaf tissue. This implies that the deleted region likely contains a silencer or repressor element that normally suppresses UG4 expression in leaf tissue. Removing this silencer allows for increased expression in leaves.
Consider why stem tissue is unaffected: The deletion does not change UG4 expression in stem tissue, suggesting that the silencer or repressor element in the deleted region is not active in stem tissue. This could be because the transcription factors required to activate the silencer are absent in stem tissue.
Conclude the reasoning: Deletion D removes a leaf-specific silencer or repressor element, leading to increased UG4 expression in leaf tissue. However, since this silencer is not functional in stem tissue, UG4 expression remains unchanged in that tissue.

Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is made. This can involve various elements such as promoters, enhancers, and silencers, which interact with transcription factors to modulate gene activity. Understanding these regulatory elements is crucial for interpreting how specific deletions can affect gene expression in different tissues.
Tissue-Specific Expression

Tissue-specific expression is the phenomenon where certain genes are expressed in specific tissues or developmental stages of an organism. This is often regulated by the presence of unique transcription factors or regulatory elements that are active only in those tissues. In the case of the UG4 gene, its differential expression in leaf versus stem tissue suggests that distinct regulatory mechanisms are at play in these tissues.
Deletion Mutations

Deletion mutations involve the removal of a segment of DNA, which can impact gene expression by altering the regulatory regions that control transcription. Depending on the location and size of the deletion, it can either enhance or repress gene expression. In this scenario, understanding how deletion D affects the regulatory landscape upstream of the UG4 gene is key to explaining its increased expression in leaf tissue.
