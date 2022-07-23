Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 13 - Regulation of Gene Expression in EukaryotesProblem 17b
Chapter 13, Problem 17b

A hereditary disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait1. The wild-type allele of the disease gene produces a mature mRNA that is 1250 nucleotides (nt) long. Molecular analysis shows that the mature mRNA consists of four exons that measure 400 nt (exon 1), 320 nt (exon 2), 230 nt (exon 3), and 300 nt (exon 4). A mother and father with two healthy children and two children with the disease have northern blot analysis performed in a medical genetics laboratory. The results of the northern blot for each family member are shown here. Based on your analysis, what is the most likely molecular abnormality causing the disease allele?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern. The problem states that the disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait. This means that affected individuals must inherit two copies of the disease allele (one from each parent), while carriers have one wild-type allele and one disease allele.
Step 2: Analyze the wild-type mRNA structure. The mature mRNA is 1250 nucleotides long and consists of four exons: 400 nt (exon 1), 320 nt (exon 2), 230 nt (exon 3), and 300 nt (exon 4). The sum of these exon lengths matches the total length of the mature mRNA, confirming proper splicing in the wild-type allele.
Step 3: Examine the northern blot results. Northern blot analysis detects RNA molecules and provides information about their size and abundance. Compare the mRNA sizes observed in the affected children, healthy children, and parents to identify any abnormalities in the disease allele.
Step 4: Hypothesize the molecular abnormality. If the northern blot shows an mRNA size different from 1250 nt in affected individuals, this suggests a splicing defect, deletion, or insertion in the disease allele. For example, if an exon is missing or improperly spliced, the mRNA length would be shorter than expected.
Step 5: Correlate findings with the inheritance pattern. Since the disease is autosomal recessive, both affected children must have inherited the disease allele from each parent. Use the northern blot results to confirm whether the parents are carriers (one wild-type and one disease allele) and whether the healthy children inherited at least one wild-type allele.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance refers to a pattern where two copies of a mutated gene, one from each parent, are necessary for an individual to express a hereditary disease. In this case, healthy parents can be carriers of the mutation without showing symptoms, but they can pass the mutated allele to their offspring, leading to the disease in children when both alleles are recessive.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees

Mature mRNA and Exons

Mature mRNA is the final product of gene expression after transcription and splicing, which includes only the coding regions called exons. In this scenario, the mature mRNA is composed of four exons of varying lengths, indicating that the gene undergoes splicing to remove non-coding regions (introns) and produce a functional mRNA that can be translated into a protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Northern Blot Analysis

Northern blot analysis is a technique used to detect specific RNA sequences in a sample. It involves the separation of RNA by gel electrophoresis, transfer to a membrane, and hybridization with labeled probes. This method can reveal the presence, size, and abundance of mRNA, helping to identify molecular abnormalities such as deletions or mutations that may lead to disease.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the sources of dsRNA? Diagram the mechanisms by which dsRNAs are produced and processed into small RNAs.

1065
views
Textbook Question

How does dsRNA lead to posttranscriptonal gene silencing?

814
views
Textbook Question

A hereditary disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait1. The wild-type allele of the disease gene produces a mature mRNA that is 1250 nucleotides (nt) long. Molecular analysis shows that the mature mRNA consists of four exons that measure 400 nt (exon 1), 320 nt (exon 2), 230 nt (exon 3), and 300 nt (exon 4). A mother and father with two healthy children and two children with the disease have northern blot analysis performed in a medical genetics laboratory. The results of the northern blot for each family member are shown here. Identify the genotype of each family member, using the sizes of mRNAs to indicate each allele. (For example, a person who is homozygous wild type is indicated as '1250/1250.')

438
views
Textbook Question

The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of the DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Explain the differential effects of deletions B and F on expression in the two tissues.

419
views
Textbook Question

The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Why does deletion D raise UG4 expression in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue?

524
views
Textbook Question

The UG4 gene is expressed in stem tissue and leaf tissue of the plant Arabidopsis thaliana. To study mechanisms regulating UG4 expression, six small deletions of DNA sequence upstream of the gene-coding sequence are made. The locations of deletions and their effect on UG4 expression are shown here. Why does deletion E lower expression of UG4 in leaf tissue but not in stem tissue?

461
views