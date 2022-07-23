How would you design a genetic screen to find genes involved in meiosis?
Given your knowledge of the genetic tools for studying Drosophila, outline a method by which you could clone the dunce and rutabaga genes identified by Seymour Benzer's laboratory in the genetic screen.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Gene Cloning
Drosophila Genetics
Seymour Benzer's Genetic Screen
The eyes of Drosophila develop from imaginal discs, groups of cells set aside in the fly embryo that differentiate into the adult structures during the pupal stage. Despite their importance in nature, eyes are dispensable for fruit fly life in the laboratory.
Devise a genetic screen to identify genes directing the development of the fly eye.
The eyes of Drosophila develop from imaginal discs, groups of cells set aside in the fly embryo that differentiate into the adult structures during the pupal stage. Despite their importance in nature, eyes are dispensable for fruit fly life in the laboratory.
What complications might arise from genetic screens targeting an organ that differentiates late in development?
Mutations in the CFTR gene result in cystic fibrosis in humans, a condition in which abnormal secretions are present in the lungs, pancreas, and sweat glands. The gene was mapped to a 500-kb region on chromosome 7 containing three candidate genes.
Using your knowledge of the disease symptoms, how would you distinguish between the candidate genes to decide which is most likely to encode the CFTR gene?
Mutations in the CFTR gene result in cystic fibrosis in humans, a condition in which abnormal secretions are present in the lungs, pancreas, and sweat glands. The gene was mapped to a 500-kb region on chromosome 7 containing three candidate genes.
How would you prove that your chosen candidate is the CFTR gene?
How would you clone a gene that you have identified by a mutant phenotype in Drosophila?