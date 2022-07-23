Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Problem 24
Chapter 14, Problem 24

How would you clone a gene that you have identified by a mutant phenotype in Drosophila?

Step 1: Identify the mutant phenotype and determine the genetic basis. Start by performing a genetic cross to map the mutation to a specific chromosomal region in Drosophila. Use recombination frequencies to narrow down the location of the gene responsible for the phenotype.
Step 2: Use molecular markers or known genes in the mapped region to further refine the location of the gene. This can involve techniques such as deficiency mapping, where chromosomal deletions are used to pinpoint the gene's location.
Step 3: Extract DNA from Drosophila individuals and construct a genomic library. This involves fragmenting the DNA and inserting it into vectors (e.g., bacterial plasmids) to create a collection of DNA clones that represent the Drosophila genome.
Step 4: Screen the genomic library for the gene of interest. Use hybridization techniques with a probe designed from sequences near the mapped region or perform functional complementation assays to identify the clone containing the gene responsible for the mutant phenotype.
Step 5: Sequence the identified clone to confirm the presence of the gene and analyze its structure. Perform further experiments, such as expression analysis or rescue experiments, to validate that the cloned gene is responsible for the observed mutant phenotype.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Cloning

Gene cloning is a molecular biology technique used to create copies of a specific gene. This process typically involves isolating the gene of interest, inserting it into a vector (like a plasmid), and introducing this vector into a host organism, where it can replicate. Understanding the steps of gene cloning is essential for manipulating genetic material and studying gene function.
Drosophila as a Model Organism

Drosophila melanogaster, commonly known as the fruit fly, is a widely used model organism in genetics due to its short life cycle, ease of breeding, and well-mapped genome. Researchers often use Drosophila to study gene function and genetic mutations, making it crucial to understand its genetic background and the phenotypic effects of mutations when cloning genes.
Mutant Phenotype Identification

Identifying a mutant phenotype involves observing and characterizing the physical or behavioral traits that differ from the wild type due to genetic mutations. This process is essential for pinpointing the gene responsible for the phenotype, as it guides researchers in selecting the appropriate gene for cloning and further functional analysis.
