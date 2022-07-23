Given your knowledge of the genetic tools for studying Drosophila, outline a method by which you could clone the dunce and rutabaga genes identified by Seymour Benzer's laboratory in the genetic screen.
How would you clone a gene that you have identified by a mutant phenotype in Drosophila?
Key Concepts
Gene Cloning
Drosophila as a Model Organism
Mutant Phenotype Identification
Mutations in the CFTR gene result in cystic fibrosis in humans, a condition in which abnormal secretions are present in the lungs, pancreas, and sweat glands. The gene was mapped to a 500-kb region on chromosome 7 containing three candidate genes.
Using your knowledge of the disease symptoms, how would you distinguish between the candidate genes to decide which is most likely to encode the CFTR gene?
How would you prove that your chosen candidate is the CFTR gene?
How would you conduct a screen to identify recessive mutations in Drosophila that result in embryo lethality? How would you propagate the recessive mutant alleles?
In land plants, there is an alternation of generations between a haploid gametophyte generation and a diploid sporophytic generation. Both generations are typically multicellular and may be free-living. The male (pollen) and female (embryo sac) gametophytes are the haploid generation of flowering plants.
How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for female gametophyte development in Arabidopsis?
How would you conduct a screen to identify genes required for male gametophyte development?