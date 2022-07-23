In enhancer trapping experiments, a minimal promoter and a reporter gene are placed adjacent to the end of a transposon so that genomic enhancers adjacent to the insertion site can act to drive expression of the reporter gene. In a modification of this approach, a series of enhancers and a promoter can be placed at the end of a transposon so that transcription is activated from the transposon into adjacent genomic DNA. What types of mutations do you expect to be induced by such a transposon in a mutagenesis experiment?
How would you design a genetic screen to find genes involved in meiosis?
We designed a screen to identify conditional mutants of S. cerevisiae in which the secretory system was defective. Suppose we were successful in identifying 12 mutants.
Describe the crosses you would perform to determine the number of different genes represented by the 12 mutations.
Based on your knowledge of the genetic tools for studying baker's yeast, how would you clone the genes that are mutated in your respective yeast strains? What is an approach to cloning the human orthologs of the yeast genes?
The eyes of Drosophila develop from imaginal discs, groups of cells set aside in the fly embryo that differentiate into the adult structures during the pupal stage. Despite their importance in nature, eyes are dispensable for fruit fly life in the laboratory.
Devise a genetic screen to identify genes directing the development of the fly eye.
What complications might arise from genetic screens targeting an organ that differentiates late in development?
Given your knowledge of the genetic tools for studying Drosophila, outline a method by which you could clone the dunce and rutabaga genes identified by Seymour Benzer's laboratory in the genetic screen.