Ch. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 14 - Analysis of Gene Function via Forward Genetics and Reverse GeneticsProblem C.11a
Chapter 14, Problem C.11a

Go to the website http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and enter 'Lynch syndrome' in the Search box at the top of the page. From the list of options given, select '#120435—Lynch Syndrome.' Use the information you retrieve to answer the following questions. There are two types of Lynch syndrome. What are they?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Lynch syndrome is a hereditary condition associated with a high risk of colorectal cancer and other cancers, caused by mutations in DNA mismatch repair genes.
Go to the website http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and enter 'Lynch syndrome' in the search box to access detailed genetic information about the condition.
From the search results, select the entry labeled '#120435—Lynch Syndrome' to view the specific OMIM record for this disorder.
Read through the summary and clinical features sections of the OMIM entry to identify the classification or types of Lynch syndrome described.
Note that the two main types of Lynch syndrome are typically distinguished based on the specific genes involved or clinical presentation, such as Lynch syndrome type I and type II, and record their definitions as provided.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lynch Syndrome Overview

Lynch syndrome is an inherited disorder that increases the risk of colorectal cancer and other cancers due to mutations in DNA mismatch repair genes. Understanding its genetic basis helps explain why affected individuals have a higher cancer risk and guides diagnosis and management.
Types of Lynch Syndrome

Lynch syndrome is classified into two main types based on the specific genes involved and clinical features: Lynch syndrome type I primarily involves colorectal cancer, while Lynch syndrome type II includes a broader spectrum of associated cancers such as endometrial and ovarian cancers.
Use of OMIM Database

The Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database is a comprehensive resource for genetic information. It provides detailed entries on genetic disorders like Lynch syndrome, including gene mutations, clinical features, and classification, which are essential for accurate understanding and research.
