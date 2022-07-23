Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem C.9e

Go to the website http://www.cancer.gov and select 'Cancer Types' on the top menu bar. Scroll down to 'Breast Cancer' and click. Select 'Cases & Prevention' from the options. Click 'More information' and select 'BRCA Mutations: Cancer Risk and Genetic Testing'. Use the information on this page to answer the following questions. As a special project, instead of selecting 'Breast Cancer' from the list of types of cancer, select another cancer you would like to know more about and produce a short summary of what you find.

This problem involves navigating a specific website to gather information about cancer types and genetic mutations related to cancer risk. Since it requires internet browsing and summarizing content, it is outside the scope of genetics problem-solving and calculations.
As a Genetics tutor, I can help you understand concepts like BRCA mutations, how they influence cancer risk, and the genetic testing process, but I cannot perform web navigation or summarize website content.
If you want, I can guide you on how to interpret genetic information related to cancer risk, such as understanding mutation penetrance, inheritance patterns, or the role of tumor suppressor genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2.
For example, BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes that produce proteins involved in DNA repair. Mutations in these genes can lead to increased risk of breast and ovarian cancers due to impaired DNA repair mechanisms.
If you have any genetics-related questions from the information you find on the website, feel free to ask, and I will help you analyze and understand those concepts.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cancer Types and Classification

Understanding the different types of cancer is essential for recognizing how cancers vary by origin, behavior, and treatment. Cancers are classified based on the tissue or organ where they begin, such as breast, lung, or colon cancer. This classification helps guide research, diagnosis, and therapy decisions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Cancer Mutations

Genetic Mutations and Cancer Risk

Certain inherited genetic mutations, like BRCA1 and BRCA2, increase the risk of developing specific cancers. These mutations can disrupt normal cell growth control, leading to higher cancer susceptibility. Knowing about these mutations aids in risk assessment, early detection, and preventive strategies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Cancer Mutations

Using Online Scientific Resources for Research

Navigating reputable websites such as the National Cancer Institute allows students to access accurate, up-to-date information on cancer types, genetics, and prevention. Learning to extract and summarize relevant data from these resources is a key skill for research and evidence-based learning.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:32
History and Experiments
